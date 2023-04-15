Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 5,493 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

MO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. 6,262,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,021,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

