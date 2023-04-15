Pacific Alliance China Land (LON:PACL) Trading Down 99%

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (LON:PACL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 99% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 57,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 16,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.22).
Pacific Alliance China Land Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £4,775.54 and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.18.
Pacific Alliance China Land Company Profile
Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (the Fund) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and a regular level of income from investments in existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.
