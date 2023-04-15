Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.69. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 33,425 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.