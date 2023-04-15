Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.69. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 33,425 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Palatin Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.96.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).
