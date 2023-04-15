Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PZZA. Stephens lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $107.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

