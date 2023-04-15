Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $344.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $322.00 to $344.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $365.08.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $319.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.59. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

