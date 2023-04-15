PARSIQ (PRQ) Achieves Market Cap of $21.04 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $21.04 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.