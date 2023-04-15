Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 833,504 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $101,209,000 after acquiring an additional 83,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $127.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.73. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

