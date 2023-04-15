Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,820 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 337,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.1 %

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.61 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

See Also

