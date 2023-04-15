Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $462,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,898,000 after buying an additional 239,528 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,045,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,466,000 after buying an additional 179,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $12,583,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 369,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,639,000 after buying an additional 144,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.61. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $102.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

