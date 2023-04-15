Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Corning were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Corning stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

