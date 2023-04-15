Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,250 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,334,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,250,000 after purchasing an additional 321,137 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,753,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,040,000 after purchasing an additional 105,274 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.8% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,116,000 after purchasing an additional 289,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 836,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,850,000 after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $169.08 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $197.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.47. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

