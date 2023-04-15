Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 16,910 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,910 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 855.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

GrafTech International Price Performance

GrafTech International stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 161.67%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.00 million. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.