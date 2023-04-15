Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 500 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in XPO were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in XPO by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in XPO by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 715,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after buying an additional 488,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

XPO Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.15.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.