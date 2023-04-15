Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 6,479 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

GE opened at $95.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.96. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $97.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.