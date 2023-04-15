Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OIH stock opened at $288.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.74 and its 200 day moving average is $293.33. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $195.77 and a 52-week high of $336.30.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.