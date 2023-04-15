Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) Trading Down 3.5%

Peak Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Peak Bio Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peak Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Peak Bio stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peak Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Peak Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Peak Bio

Peak Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. Its lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

