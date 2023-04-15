Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Trading Up 1.7%

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.45 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.38 ($0.09). Approximately 23,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 126,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.66 million, a PE ratio of 775.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.45.

About Pebble Beach Systems Group



Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

Further Reading

