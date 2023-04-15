Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Short Interest Update

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the March 15th total of 17,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Pembina Pipeline Price Performance
NYSE PBA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 387,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $42.74.
Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on PBA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
