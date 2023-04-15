Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Short Interest Down 47.4% in March

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the March 15th total of 66,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, Benchmark raised Peraso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Shares of PRSO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,200. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Peraso has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.14.
Peraso, Inc engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World.
