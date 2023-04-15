Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Short Interest Down 47.4% in March

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the March 15th total of 66,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Benchmark raised Peraso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of PRSO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,200. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Peraso has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Peraso by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,065 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peraso by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peraso, Inc engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World.

