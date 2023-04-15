PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKI. TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer Trading Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 243,398.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,877,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872,957 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,111,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,777,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,371,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,617 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,717,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $137.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.98. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

