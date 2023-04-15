PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.75

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and traded as low as $35.27. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $35.27, with a volume of 1,522 shares traded.
PhenixFIN Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65.
PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. PhenixFIN had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 million. Equities analysts predict that PhenixFIN Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at PhenixFIN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PhenixFIN by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PhenixFIN by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 118,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PhenixFIN
Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.
