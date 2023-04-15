PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.75

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and traded as low as $35.27. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $35.27, with a volume of 1,522 shares traded.

PhenixFIN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. PhenixFIN had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 million. Equities analysts predict that PhenixFIN Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PhenixFIN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Howard Amster acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $71,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,888 shares in the company, valued at $8,989,476.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other PhenixFIN news, CEO David A. Lorber bought 5,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.93 per share, with a total value of $225,228.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,936.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard Amster bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $71,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 232,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,989,476.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 21,220 shares of company stock worth $806,215 over the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PhenixFIN by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PhenixFIN by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 118,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PhenixFIN

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

