Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10,021.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 848,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 839,760 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 93,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 539,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.48. 2,303,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,982,955. The company has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

