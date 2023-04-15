PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Update

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PICC Property and Casualty Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS PPCCY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. PICC Property and Casualty has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $28.22.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

