Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 265 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $198.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.50.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.