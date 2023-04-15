Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,251,000 after buying an additional 337,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,939,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,086,000 after buying an additional 466,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,364,000 after buying an additional 334,013 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,125,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,782,000 after buying an additional 276,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $858,779.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,726,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $858,779.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,726,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $306,060.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,615,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,427 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

