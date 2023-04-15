Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,420,000 after purchasing an additional 91,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,681,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,617,000 after purchasing an additional 260,269 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW opened at $142.13 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.55 and a 200-day moving average of $149.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,650.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.36.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

