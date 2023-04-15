Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 71 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,595 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 23,028 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,077 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $230.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.41 and its 200 day moving average is $186.68. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

