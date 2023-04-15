Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 8,215 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWM opened at $176.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

