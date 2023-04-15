Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 197.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,335 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $231.32 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.81.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.