Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,065 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Cameco worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 33,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,608,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.13, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $31.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $385.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

