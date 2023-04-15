Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 247,859 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,040,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,859 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Telos were worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Telos by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Telos by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Telos by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Telos by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Telos by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TLS shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $2.53 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

