Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 81,745 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 712.6% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 92,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81,377 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.78. 73,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,319. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

