PlatinX (PTX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $354,032.89

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlatinX has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. PlatinX has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and $354,032.89 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get PlatinX alerts:

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

