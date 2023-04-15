Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Up 450.0% in March

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

PAZRF remained flat at $3.15 during trading on Friday. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

