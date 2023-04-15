Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of PLMIW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,954. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12.

