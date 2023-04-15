Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.18

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Polymath has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $164.86 million and $290,255.30 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.91 or 0.00319057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011205 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000720 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.17853794 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $418,842.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars.

