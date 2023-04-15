Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Short Interest Down 41.5% in March

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Fintech Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 212,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 301,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 758,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the period. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFTA opened at $10.23 on Friday. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

