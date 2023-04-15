Portage Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Trading Up 0.2%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. 123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its position in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 1,873.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter.

About Portage Fintech Acquisition

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

