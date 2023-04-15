PotCoin Achieves Market Cap of $455,597.53 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $455,597.53 and approximately $31.68 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00314922 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00020548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011429 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000168 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,228,023 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.