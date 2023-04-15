PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives $55.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $58.13.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $48,942.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $129,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,815,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,578,000 after buying an additional 831,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 835.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after acquiring an additional 616,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,238,000 after acquiring an additional 558,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

