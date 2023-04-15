Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Short Interest Update

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PTBS remained flat at $16.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 580. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.03. Potomac Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Announces Dividend

About Potomac Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Potomac Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

