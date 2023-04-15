PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $162.00 at KeyCorp

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Argus raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.74.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $141.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average of $126.37.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.