Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 1,133.3% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Prada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. 2,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913. Prada has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84.

Prada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

