Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Trading Up 1.5%

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) shares were up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 970,492 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 839,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

