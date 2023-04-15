Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Shares Up 1.4%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.60 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.04). Approximately 7,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 187,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.04).

Primorus Investments Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of £4.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primorus Investments

In related news, insider Hedley Clark purchased 825,000 shares of Primorus Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($40,866.87). In other Primorus Investments news, insider Rupert Labrum bought 2,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($89,164.09). Also, insider Hedley Clark purchased 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($40,866.87). 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primorus Investments Company Profile

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

