Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

NYSE AB opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $45.75.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $990.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.70.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.