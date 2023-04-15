Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,551 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $223.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

