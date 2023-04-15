Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $286,000 Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.58.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,521,438.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,521,438.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,880 shares of company stock worth $25,029,683. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Block stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average is $67.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 2.35.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

