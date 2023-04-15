Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after buying an additional 742,894 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.86.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

