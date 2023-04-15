Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 188 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $68.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

